Industrial Valve Actuators Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2024

A valve actuator is the mechanism for opening and closing a valve. Manually operated valves require someone in attendance to adjust them using a direct or geared mechanism attached to the valve stem. Power-operated actuators, using gas pressure, hydraulic pressure or electricity, allow a valve to be adjusted remotely, or allow rapid operation of large valves. Power-operated valve actuators may be the final elements of an automatic control loop which automatically regulates some flow, level or other process. Actuators may be only to open and close the valve, or may allow intermediate positioning; some valve actuators include switches or other ways to remotely indicate the position of the valve.

Used for the automation of industrial valves, actuators can be found in all kinds of process plants. They are used in waste water treatment plants, power plants, refineries, mining and nuclear processes, food factories, and pipelines. Valve actuators play a major part in automating process control. The valves to be automated vary both in design and dimension. The diameters of the valves range from one-tenth of an inch to several feet.

Key Players

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Honeywell

Rotork

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Electric Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Power Industry

Water and Wastewater

Metal and Mining

Food Processing

Others