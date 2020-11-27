Laundry Folding Robots Market Forecast and Growth 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Laundry Folding Robots Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Laundry Folding Robots Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Laundry Folding Robots . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Washing machines and dryers treat each item of clothing the same, but folding requires the appliance to identify garments and be able to physically fold them. Folding a towel is more complicated than it seems, and socks are currently impossible.Engineers at Tokyo-based company Seven Dreamers started developing a laundry-folding robot called Laundroid in 2005 and had their product “Laundroid” showed off at CSE 2018.

To tackle the tedious task of folding laundry, Laundroid consists of three technologies: Image analysis, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Even though there are multiple robot arms that fold the clothes, they are hidden inside a box that is styled like Italian luxury furniture, made of leather, wood, and glass. The materials are purposefully luxurious since the price point — starting at $16,000 for the base model — is much higher than most home appliances.

FoldiMate

Seven Dreamers

Fully-automatic

Half-automatic

Residential

Commercial