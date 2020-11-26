Bovine Colostrum Market size is anticipated to grow exponentially between 2020 and 2027

Bovine colostrum is a supplement made from a milky liquid that is discharged from the mammilla of cows shortly after they have given birth. Antibody levels in colostrum can be higher than in normal cow’s milk. It has nutrition content to increase immunity, help to weight gain, and also helps repair and regenerate the cells that contain muscle, skin, bone, cartilage, and nerve tissues. Bovine colostrum uses as a healthy nutritional supplement for sport and athletes to gain immunity and muscles. Colostrum is easily digestible by infants, hence there is an increase in the demand for colostrum-based infant food in the bovine colostrum market.

Companies covered:

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The global impact of COVID-19 declined the sales of the food & beverage industry. During the lockdown, closure of the supermarket and departmental store caused an impact on the decline of sales and revenue of the bovine colostrum market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak most of the production plants of food & beverage industries are closed.

Post COVID-19 situation is expected to positively impact the growth of the bovine colostrum market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Bovine colostrum has a huge protein content and is an easy-digestive for infants.

Surge in demand for functional food drives the growth of the global bovine colostrum market. Colostrum-based functional foods promote the growth of nutritional benefits in the human body.

Colostrum is the most important natural substance to help athletes gain immunity.

Increase in awareness of food supplements and health benefits from the natural product is a key factor that drives the growth of the colostrum market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and revenue during the forecast period, due to concern over natural health supplements and food beverage products. The bovine colostrum market is

competitive in terms of product innovation and cost-effectiveness. The manufacturer has been focusing on the innovative product in food supplements and infant foods in the existing market.

The surge in usage in health-supplements and food & beverage industries

The two major cow-farm countries in the U.S. and New Zealand are the leading bovine colostrum producers in the world. Colostrum has gained wide popularity regarding its health benefits and features. Pharma companies focusing on produce to health supplements and infant functional food by using colostrum has gained huge success in the market.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type Freeze Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power

Spray Dried Type Bovine Colostrum Power Marketing Channel Business to Business

Pharmaceutical Store

Online Application Powder

Tablets

Capsules

