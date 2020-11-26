Arak Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027

Arak is an unsweetened distilled beverage, considered as one of the various anise based drink products. Arak drink is originated as a traditional alcoholic beverage and is considered a national drink of Lebanon in Western Asia. The drink is prepared mainly from grapes and aniseed obtained from the anise plant, which provides the licorice flavor due to the presence of compound anethole. Earlier, arak was prepared and used traditionally but as the technology and innovation stepped ahead, the commercial production of the drink became a practice. The production of the drink is carried out by fermentation and triple distillation process, and in some varieties dates, sugar, plums, figs, and molasses are also added to the drink. The alcoholic content of arak generally ranges between 40 and 60% and it has a unique characteristic of converting intotranslucent milky-white color when water is added to it. The commercial variants of arak are produced by using different types of pots and a variety of flavors are added to the drink.

Companies covered:

Lebanese Arak Corporation, KawarArak, AbiRaad Group Sarl, Eagle Distilleries, Haddad Distilleries, Chateau Ksara, Lebanese Fine Wines, Dominae des Tourelles, LibanonWeine, El Massaya, Zumot Distilleries, Clos St. Thomas, Ksarak.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6928

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the arak market as the lockdown scenario has caused the shutdown of many distribution channels which has led to the loss of sales and revenue.

The distilleries are highly affected due to the lockdown as the manufacturing units lacked a shortage of labor and also the raw material procurement has led to a shortage of production.

The key players faced loss in exporting the products to other countries due to government regulations, export, and import ban being imposed.

The key distilleries have invested in producing sanitizers instead of alcoholic beverages to keep up with the sales and use the raw material.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Arak is traditional liquor, initially produced and used in homes mostly in Western Asia, but recently the drink has gained popularity in other countries due to its unique characteristics. The good quality arak is considered to be a clear, colorless unsweetened drink manufactured only from grapes, aniseed, and water. Increase in alcohol consumption, variants in products, commercial production, surge in awareness about traditional drinks, expansion of distribution channels such as restaurants and bars, improved efficiency of the equipment, addition of various flavors and ingredients, augmentation in the export to other countries drive the growth of the global arak market. However, the increased competition, availability of substitute products such as wine, lack of awareness among consumers, traditional beliefs, limited commercial producers, government regulation and policies, hinder the market growth.

The global arak market trends are as follows:

Rise in awareness about the traditional drinks

Traditional drinks have been produced for a long time and different varieties are present in different parts of the world. These drinks have the specialty of culture and traditional practices being used to manufacture them, which have always created the interest of travelers and tourists visiting these places. The commercialization of traditional drinks such as arak has bought new opportunities in the beverage sector. Arak and other high-quality alcoholic beverages have gained a lot of popularity in local as well as international markets. The leading distilleries have been investing in the production of traditional drinks and focusing on increasing exports to expand the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6928

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Raw Material Grapes

Aniseed

Others Application Commercial

Residential Distribution Channel Retail Stores

Bar/Pubs

Online Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global arak market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global arak market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global arak market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global arak market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.