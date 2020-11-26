Fruit Beverages Market Size, Future Trends by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Fruit beverages are the non-alcoholic drinks which are extracted out of different types of fruits. Due to increase in demand for healthy diets and surge in popularity of the packaged food, the major players are coming up with variety of such beverages in the market.

Companies covered: PepsiCo Inc., Suja Life LLC, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Langer Juice, Lassonde Industries, Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation), Evergreen Juices Inc., Ceres Fruit Juices, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Del Monte Foods, Dabur

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The closure of factories due to COVID-19 led to the decline in the extraction and packaging of the fruit beverages in the industries. This not only affected the scale of production but also the growth of these industries.

The online platforms, shops and retail stores were shut due to lockdown observed worldwide. This also affected the trade of these products which in turn hampered the sales of fruit beverages in various countries around the world.

The sale of the food additives is expected to grow after worldwide release of the lockdown situation due to COVID-19.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Shift in consumer’s taste and preference for organic & natural food products. In addition, increase in popularity of ready-to-go food products and rise in disposable income of populations in emerging economies are among some major factors that drive the market growth.

Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding benefits from consumption of fruit beverages, increase in concern regarding health issues like deficiencies, willingness of people to spend on premium products, and surge in concern for healthy lifestyle are some of the other prominent reason which contribute toward the growth of the market.

The global fruit beverages market trends are as follows:

Demand for Canned packaging

Due to increase in the demand for the fruit beverages, the segment of canned packaging products is expected to grow prominently. The key manufacturers and players are spending a lot of money in the production of such canned based products with multiple flavors ranging from orange, apple, strawberry and apple. This contributes toward the growth in demand for the products.

Potential Market

North America is expected to dominate the fruit beverage market owing to the consumer’s growing preference toward natural products as well as high demand for low calories and high nutritional value beverages. Asia-Pacific is also coming up as an emerging market due to higher consumption rate, easy availability of labor, and abundance of raw material within the region.

