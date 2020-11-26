COVID-19 impact on Foot Drop Implants Market | Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Finetech Medical, PONTiS, Ottobock, Narang Medical

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foot drop implants market include increasing nerve injuries leading to foot drop, high incidence of diabetic neuropathy, rising numbers of sports-related injuries & road traffic accidents, and growing demand for hip & knee replacement surgeries. However, high costs of the implants and lack of awareness about the implants in developing countries restrain the market growth. The development of foot drop implant products by key vendors and their availability in the market will further drive the market growth in the near future.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global foot drop implants market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the global foot drop implants market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global foot drop implants market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global foot drop implants market.

The key players that operate in this market include Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Finetech Medical, PONTiS, Ottobock, Narang Medical Limited, Acumed LLC, aap Implantate AG, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

