Bone Densitometer Systems Market Size, Global Trends, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2027

Bone Densitometer Systems Market by Technology [Axial Bone Densitometer (Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry and Quantitative Computed Tomography) and Peripheral Bone Densitometry (Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Radiographic Absorptiometry, Quantitative Ultrasound, and Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics) – Global Opportunity and Forecast, 2020-2027

Bone densitometer is an advanced form of X-ray technology that is used for the measurement of bone loss. Bone loss is measured by using established bone mineral density measuring standards. This procedure is used for the diagnosis of osteopenia, osteoporosis, and risk assessment of an individual for developing fractures. Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis and osteopenia worldwide has fueled the demand for bone densitometers.

In addition, various beneficial factors offered by these devices such as simplicity in usage, relatively short duration, noninvasive nature, and no requirement for anesthesia make them a reliable procedure for measuring bone loss.

The report segments the bone densitometer systems market on the basis of technology, end user, and geography.

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into axial bone densitometry and peripheral bone densitometry. The axial bone densitometry segment is further classified into dual energy X-ray absorptiometry and quantitative computed tomography, while the peripheral bone densitometry segment is categorized into single energy X-ray absorptiometry, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, radiographic absorptiometry, quantitative ultrasound, and peripheral quantitative computed tomography.

By end user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics.

Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Osteosys Co. Ltd, Beammed Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, and Swissray International, Inc. BeamMed Ltd, Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC, CooperSurgical, Inc, and CompuMed, Inc.

