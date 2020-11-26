Encapsulated Flavours Market Size to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027

Encapsulation is a process which encloses flavors and fragrances within another material. The material that is coated is known as an active or core material, whereas the coating material is called a shell or encapsulated material. Flavors are expensive and sensitive products that are used in food products as an additive. To maintain the long term stability and integrity of the flavors present in the food products, they are encapsulated, or in other words, are protected. Encapsulation provides uniformity, improved taste, increased shelf life, coloring, and protection of food items from harsh conditions. Flavor encapsulation creates a barrier wall between the flavors and environment, protecting the flavor from evaporation, oxidation, and moisture intake. Also, to avoid various adverse effects, it helps in separating incompatible flavor constituents. Encapsulation of flavors has been commercialized by using methods like spray drying, spray cooling, extrusion, molecular inclusion, and others.

Companies covered:

Symrise AG, Nexira SAS, AVEKA Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Synthite Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., AVEKA, Inc., Symrise AG, Cargill Inc., Nexira, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co. Inc. Naturex S.A, and Ingredion Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona Virus outbreak has made the consumers stockpile of food items having a longer shelf life.

Food safety testing and processing industries are functioning at full capacity for food safety concerns.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also relaxed nutrition labeling of products, helping the distribution of packaged foods.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rapid industrialization and increased demand for encapsulated flavors in different industries like textile, personal care, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages, drive the global Encapsulated flavors market. In addition, the characteristics of encapsulated products like odor and flavor masking, controlled release feature, and accuracy in producing nutrients are expanding the market growth for encapsulated flavors. Furthermore, increase in health consciousness and rise in prevalence of ethnic food & drinks which incorporate the need for hotter, spicier, and more striking flavors contribute toward the growth of the global Encapsulated flavors market.

However, stringent government regulations in various countries regarding consumer safety is the major factor that hampers the growth of the market. Also, fluctuation in prices of raw material, and high cost of encapsulation technologies decrease the growth of the global Encapsulated flavors market.

Technological advancements, increase in investment in R&D, to come up with an innovative, and developed product, can create new opportunities for the global Encapsulated flavors market. In addition, increase in merger and acquisition activities further propel the growth of the global market for encapsulated flavors.

