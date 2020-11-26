Nutritional Oil Powder Market Trends, Upcoming Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2027

Various researches have taken place within the food industry with an objective to identify the food products and their ingredients, which has desired level of nutrition and simultaneously have no negative effect on the body. Also, the change in lifestyle of people has made them inclined toward healthy habits and therefore they are becoming more conscious of what they are consuming. Hence, the demand for a niche food market which includes nutritional oil products has increased. Nutritional oil powder is extracted from sources like soybean, fish, and sunflower. They are used in various sectors such as cosmetics, food & beverages, sports supplements, and animal nutrition.

Companies covered:

Connoils LLC, ABITEC Corporation, Crestchem Ltd., Bioriginal Food, Science Corporation, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Stepan Company, The Green Labs LLC, SMS Corporation, Alsec Alimentos Secos SAS, Custom Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd, Ming City Biotechnology Ltd., etc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

In 2020, the demand for nutritional oil powder is witnessing a significant change when compared to the previous year.

Various businesses are running their market by joint ventures, which is somehow benefitting the current market scenario.

The worldwide nutrition market is witnessing development due to rise in expendable per capita pay in the developed countries. However, absence of validating confirmation on the viability of nutritional supplements on COVID-19 restricts sales and profit.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The nutritional oil market is growing due to the change in consumer preference, as people are becoming more health conscious. Hence the demand for products that are made of natural ingredients is being preferred over the chemical ones. Also, a new trend is emerging where a shift of preference is witnessed toward veganism and turning vegetarian, globally. The number of people falling in this category has been increased, which ultimately has led to the increase of consumer awareness toward this market.

New product launches to flourish the market

Seeing a noteworthy interest among customers for beneficial and healthy food items, businesses of nutritional oil powder market are expected to opt for expansion to increase their market presence. Makers have recognized this approach as a viable methodology toward growing their footprint in the healthful oil advertisement.

Surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications

Nutritional oil powders are utilized in healthy skin, hair care, cosmetics, and creams because of various functionalities. Rise in buyer mindfulness about the usage of products giving valuable and nourishing abilities is powering the interest for beauty care products and personal care items.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Conventional

Organic Application Food Processing

Nutraceutical

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

