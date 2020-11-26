Converted Flexible Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Converted Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Converted Flexible Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Ampac Packaging LLC, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof + Klein SE & Co KG, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Honeywell International Incorporated, Koehler Paper Group, Oracle Packaging, Sappi, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company and Transcontinental Inc.

Some of the key factors such as increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods & beverages and environmental advantages of converted flexible packaging are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the escalating cost of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Converted flexible is a packaging type, which includes combining raw materials such as polyesters, adhesives, plastics, paper & paperboard, to produce new packaging products, such as pouches and bags. It is broadly used across end users such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods, and personal care. Converted flexible packaging has diversified application among various industries such as food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, etc.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to high demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go foods and drinks. Moreover, this type of packaging is also used for packaging of dairy products, sauce, and others.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high consumption of pre-packaged food among working population coupled with increasing disposable income.

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum Foil

• Glass & Wood

• Metal

• Plastic Film

• Paper

Products Covered:

• Bags

• Chubs

• Pouches

• Sleeves

• Wraps

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Non-Food

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

