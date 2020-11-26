Fruits Concentrates Market 2020-2027: Competitive Landscape, Growth Opportunities and Impact of COVID-19 Analysis

The fruit concentrate is formed when water is removed from the fruits. The fruit is washed, scrubbed, crushed into pulp to make fruit concentrates. There are different methods of fruit concentrates, and these methods sometimes can also lower the volume of vitamins and fibers from the fruits. There are different types of concentrates available in the market. The fruit concentrates provide benefit like rich nutrients, contains beneficial plant compounds, promote skincare, long shelf life, and affordable.

Companies covered: Agrana Beteiligungs AG, China Haisheng Fresh Fruit Juice Co. Ltd., Royal Cosun, Kerry Group Plc, Kerr Concentrates Inc., Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. KG, Cherimoya, Dohler Group, Coca Cola’s Minute Maid.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 has impacted the fruit concentrates market in a positive as well as in a negative way.

The positive effect of COVID-19 is that there is an increase in the demand for the fruit concentrates.

The lack of supply has a negative impact on fruit concentrates.

Consumers are stockpiling the frozen products or the products which have long shelf life due to COVID-19.

The restriction on travel has affected the import and export of fruit-based products.

These restrictions will also affect the GDP and the economy.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The demand for fruit concentrates is growing with the increase of rapid urbanization and disposable income. The rise in awareness about healthy products and increase in living standards are the factors that drive the growth of the global fruit concentrates market. The growing usage of fruit concentrates in different products as a sweetener can also contribute toward the growth of the fruit concentrates market. However, the consumption of fresh fruits can create a threat to the growth of the global fruit market. As fruit concentrates contain fructose that can have side effects if consumed excessively. Even so, people are searching for an alternate fruit that has a long shelf life and can be stored for a longer period. Internet penetration and marketing also plays an important role in the growth of the global market.

The global fruit concentrates market trends are as follows:

Growing awareness of health issues is also supporting the demand for the fruit concentrate market. The usage of fruit concentrates in desserts and baby food is increasing day by day. Consumers are preferring health products with increasing obesity, diabetes, and other diseases. The fructose found in fruit concentrates is a better alternative for diabetic patients than sucrose. The fruit concentrate used in bakery products is a better and healthier option than sugar.

The consumption of soft drinks and juices has increased the demand for fruit concentrates products. The companies are also taking the initiative to make fruit concentrates healthier.

