Global Fire Alarm System Market Size, Trends, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The global fire alarm system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the use of fire safety appliances in commercial and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the demand for fire alarm systems across the globe. The rising demand for the fire alarm system to avoid fire mishaps is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Looking towards the rising demand for fire alarm systems, several players are launching new fire alarm systems in the market to meet the emerging requirement of their customers.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fire-alarm-system-market

For instance, in September 2019, ABB, Ltd. had launched its new Alarm-Stick, which integrates ABB’s smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors into [email protected] The new Alarm-Stick connects to the [email protected] System Access Point via USB and communicates wirelessly to the detectors, utilizing the VdS 3515 certified detector protocol, making the integration process extremely easy. In May 2019, C-Tec, an electronic equipment manufacturer had launched a grade C domestic fire alarm system in UK. This new IoT fire alarm management package offers floor plan graphics, remote access capabilities, and mobile app connectivity. The increasing focus of manufacturers in launching innovative alarm system is anticipated to drive the global fire alarm system market.

A Full Report of Global Fire Alarm System Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fire-alarm-system-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026-

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2019-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Johnson Controls International plc, Honeywell International, Inc., NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., United Technologies Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Carrier Global Corp.

Global Fire Alarm System Market Report Segment

By Product

Conventional Fire Alarm System

Addressable Fire Alarm System

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Fire Alarm System Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fire-alarm-system-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404