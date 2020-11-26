Fitness Equipment- Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach $17.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in the Fitness Equipment market include Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus Inc., Konami Corporation, Brunswick Corp., Cybex International Inc., ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Technogym SpA, Shuhua Co. Ltd., Precor Incorporated, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Torque Fitness LLC, True Fitness Technology, Inc., Matrix Fitness, Exigo, Octane Fitness, Kettler (GB) limited, and Paramount Fitness Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market include rapidly growing youth population with rising disposable income and growing awareness about health and fitness. However, material processing regulations and resale of used fitness equipment may restrain the growth of the market.

Fitness equipment includes machines used to perform physical activity. Commonly observed equipments are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines and stationary bicycles. All such equipment is meant for different physical exercises as well as medical treatment. Fitness equipment is primarily bodyweight weight management. However, few users of fitness equipment need it for exercises related to medical treatments or for strength training purposes.

By equipment type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases. Besides, treadmills also provide blood pressure and heart rate monitoring features for patients.

Based on geography, Asia pacific segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the construction of residential complexes coupled with the government initiatives is expected to drive the market. Gym centres would remain as the key growing segment for fitness equipment market vendors in Japan. Also, with several international sporting events taking place in Japan and increasing investment towards the same, the number of gym centres is likely to surge over the next few years. This trend is expected to drive the demand for fitness equipment in the country.

End Users Covered:

• Hospitality

• Commercial Health Clubs

• Residential

• Consumer

• Education

• Corporate Offices

• Hospitals & Medical Centers

• Sports Team

• Government

• Uniformed Service

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Fitness

• Offline Fitness

Equipment Types Covered:

• Strength Training Equipment

• Cardiovascular Training Equipment

• Other Equipment Types

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

