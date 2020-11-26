Plant Phenotyping Market Size, Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The Plant Phenotyping Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 9.50% during 2019-2025. Due to the growing population, the demand for agriculture is growing rapidly around the world. There is an increasing need to grow high-yielding crops to meet global food security needs. According to a study conducted by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in 2016, extreme weather events and a high frequency of global warming will adversely affect livestock, crop, forestry and aquaculture productivity over the next few years.

By Analysis system

Image analysis system

Multispectral science camera

Canopy analysis system

Fluorometer

Others

By use

High throughput screening

Characteristic identification

Photosynthetic performance

Shape and growth evaluation

Other (nutritional management, abiotic stress measurement, pathogen interaction, chemical screening and nutritional effect measurement)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Plant Phenotyping industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Plant Phenotyping Market Report

What was the Plant Phenotyping Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Plant Phenotyping Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Plant Phenotyping Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

