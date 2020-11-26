Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Size, Share, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific polysiloxane market is estimated to exhibit a modest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing use of polysiloxane in a wide range of end-user industries including automotive, coating, building and construction, and personal care & cosmetics among others is one of the major factors to drive the growth of the regional market. Enhanced thermal stability, weathering resistance, low surface tension, maintaining elasticity at low temperatures, hydrophobicity, surface activity, release, and lubricating properties are some of the key characteristics of polysiloxane that makes them suitable for use in different industrial application.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-polysiloxane-market
The chemical properties of polysiloxane including high thermal stability in the range 300 to 500°C, mechanical strength, and adhesion to the metals make them a suitable fit for the coating of automotive parts. The coating of the polysiloxane facilitates the protection of automobile parts from corrosion and other damages, hence, doubles the lifetime of the automobile. The growing automobile industry across the globe is creating the demand for polysiloxane for coating purposes, thereby contributing towards the growth of the regional market growth.
A Full Report of Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-polysiloxane-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Application, By End-User
- Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Co., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company
Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Report Segment
Application
- Medical
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Elastomers
- Organic Electronic Materials
- Fabrics
- Others
End-User Industry
- Healthcare
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Infrastructure
- Transportation
- Electronics
- Food & Beverage
- Textile
- Other
Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Report Segment by Region
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-polysiloxane-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404