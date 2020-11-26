Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Size, Share, Industry Report to 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific polysiloxane market is estimated to exhibit a modest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing use of polysiloxane in a wide range of end-user industries including automotive, coating, building and construction, and personal care & cosmetics among others is one of the major factors to drive the growth of the regional market. Enhanced thermal stability, weathering resistance, low surface tension, maintaining elasticity at low temperatures, hydrophobicity, surface activity, release, and lubricating properties are some of the key characteristics of polysiloxane that makes them suitable for use in different industrial application.

The chemical properties of polysiloxane including high thermal stability in the range 300 to 500°C, mechanical strength, and adhesion to the metals make them a suitable fit for the coating of automotive parts. The coating of the polysiloxane facilitates the protection of automobile parts from corrosion and other damages, hence, doubles the lifetime of the automobile. The growing automobile industry across the globe is creating the demand for polysiloxane for coating purposes, thereby contributing towards the growth of the regional market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application, By End-User

Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Co., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company

Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Report Segment

Application

Medical

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Organic Electronic Materials

Fabrics

Others

End-User Industry

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Power

Infrastructure

Transportation

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Textile

Other

Asia-Pacific Polysiloxane Market Report Segment by Region

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

