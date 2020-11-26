North American Fire-Resistant Glass Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

North American fire-resistant glass market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding fire safety in the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the regional growth of the market. In the US, according to the Federal Law and further, through the Public Buildings Amendments of 1988, 40 U.S.C. 3312 (formerly Section 21 of the Public Buildings Act of 1959, 40 U.S.C. 619), each building constructed or altered by the US General Services Administration (GSA) or any other federal agency should be in compliance with one of the nationally recognized model building codes and with other applicable nationally recognized codes.

The growing usage of glasses in the building of the interior and exterior of buildings to improve the aesthetic appearance of the building has propelled the demand for glasses that can resist fire to prevent fire mishaps. Fire-resistant glass is highly being adopted in commercial construction projects to meet the decoration purpose along with the creation of a barrier for an unwanted fire hazard. Manufacturing of doors, windows partitions, transoms, roofs, and facades in buildings is a key application of fire-resistant glass in the North American building and construction industry.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2019-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, Application

Regions Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Schott AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., AGC Inc., Saint Gobain

North American Fire-Resistant Glass Market Report Segment

By Product

Wired

Ceramic

Tempered

Laminated

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

North America

United States

Canada

