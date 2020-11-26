Chlor-Alkali – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Chlor-Alkali Market is expected to reach $157.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chlor-Alkali Market include Akzonobel N.V., Axiall Corporation, Bayer AG, Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Nirma Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Olin Corporation, Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tosoh Corporation, Tronox Limited and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co Ltd.

Some of the factors such as high growth in end-user segments and promising growth of the chemical industry in emerging markets are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the environmental impact is restraining market growth.

Chlor-alkali is a scientific procedure to manufacture chlorine, soda ash, caustic soda, and their derivatives. The procedure takes place through the electrolysis of saltwater.

Based on application, the chlorine segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing demand for chlorine and its derivatives particularly from the petrochemical industry for the production of products like PVC, Chloro-Methane/ HCFC/PTFE, etc.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. China is the largest and fastest-growing Chlor-alkali market in the region. With the continuous increase in the capacity of chlor-alkali, the country has an upper hand, as the manufacturing costs in the country for chlor-alkali are low.

Forms Covered:

• Caustic Soda Lye

• Caustic Soda Flakes

Processes Covered:

• Diaphragm Cell Process

• Membrane Cell Process

• Mercury Cell Process

Products Covered:

• Hydrogen

• Sodium Hydroxide

Applications Covered:

• Agrochemicals

• Construction

• Dyestuff

• Hydrochloric Acid (HCL)

• Sodium Hypochlorite

• Caustic Soda

• Chlorine

• Soda Ash

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

