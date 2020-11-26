ISO Shipping Container Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis By Type (Standard Dry Container, High Cube Dry Container, Refrigerated Container and High Cube Refrigerated Container), By Application (Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Transport) by Region (North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia) – Global Forecast to 2023

ISO Shipping Container Market Scenario

The global ISO container market has been advancing at a steady rate and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period, projects Market Research Future (MRFR) in an exhaustive study. ISO shipping containers are made according to ISO specifications and the need to comply with ISO standards has triggered the growth of the global ISO shipping container market. The global ISO shipping container market has been posting incremental growth on account of growing adoption of shipping containers in the seaborne trade.

They are being highly preferred in the global commerce due to its intermodal capability and its ability to move in trucking, railroad as well as travelling over ocean infrastructure easily. With the expansion of seaborne trade, the demand for ISO shipping containers are likely to inflate and propel the growth of the market. ISO shipping containers have gained prominence as a global standard for bulk transportation of raw materials in international shipping contribute to the growth of the market. With the rise in disposable income across the globe, a robust demand for food products, consumer products and other commodities has been observed. This rise in international trade has paved the way for the growth of the global ISO shipping container market.

The growth of the global ISO shipping container has been influenced by the expansion of industrial base in China. China is one of the largest manufacturers of shipping containers in the world and has witnessed substantial expansion of manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, owing to rapid industrialization in China, China’s international trade has also accelerated which induces high demand for ISO shipping containers. On the contrary, the growth of the market might be hindered by slow economic progress in various countries which is anticipated to hinder international trade. Moreover, impact on the environment and fluctuation in the price of raw materials are other restraining factors.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5033

Competitive Landscape

Sea Box Inc., Hoover Container Solutions Inc., Evergreen Marine Corporation, SINGAMAS, CIMC, CXIC Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Charleston Marine Containers, Inc., Maersk Container Industry A/S, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment are the prominent players operating in the global ISO shipping container market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, led by China, is one of the strongest market for global ISO shipping containers. Rapid industrialization in China along with supportive policies for international trade supports the growth of the market in China.

Europe too is a strong market for ISO shipping containers. Moreover, various regulatory authorities are working towards strengthening export capacity across various industries which fuels the growth of the global ISO shipping container market in Europe.

Segmentation

The global ISO Shipping Container Market has been segmented based on type and application. By type, the market has been segmented into Standard Dry Container, High Cube Dry Container, Refrigerated Container and High Cube Refrigerated Container. By application, the market has been segmented into Food Transport, Consumer Goods Transport and Industrial Transport.

Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iso-shipping-container-market-5033

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Continues…….

For Press Release, Click @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=61116

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]