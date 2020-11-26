Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Epidemiology

Osteoporosis is defined as a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, with a consequent increase in bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture. Osteoporosis is of two different types, primary and secondary. Primary Osteoporosis is linked to the normal aging process. It can be further divided into “primary type I” and “primary type II” osteoporosis. Type I is generally referred to as postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMO), as it is more commonly seen among women (six times more frequent) who have gone through menopause, resulting in a drop in levels of estrogen. Primary type I osteoporosis occurs in women about 10 to 15 years after menopause, usually between the ages of 50 and 70. Type II osteoporosis (also known as senile), commonly caused by a long term calcium deficiency. Women are twice as more likely than men to suffer from Type II osteoporosis. Secondary Osteoporosis develops when certain medical conditions and medications increase bone remodeling leading to disruption of bone reformation. The causes of osteoporosis include hyperparathyroidism, hyperglycemia,

DelveInsight’s ‘Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/post-menopausal-osteoporosis-epidemiology-forecast

Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Epidemiology

As per the National Institute of Health Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases National Resource Center, in the United States, more than 53 million people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass. While, the National Health Service quotes that osteoporosis affects over 3 million people in the United Kingdom, wherein more than 500,000 people receive hospital treatment for fragility fractures every year as a result of osteoporosis.

Key facts of the report

According to a study conducted by Bolster et al. titled “Osteoporosis” states that about 8 million women and 2 million men in the United States have osteoporosis. In addition, more than 95% in women and about 80% in men is primary osteoporosis. Whereas, secondary osteoporosis is less than 5% in women and about 20% in men.

Darba et al. conducted a study titled “Cost-utility of denosumab for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in Spain,” found the prevalence rate of postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMO) of approximately 25% for women aged 60–69 years and 40% for those aged 70–79 years was in Spain.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the seven major markets was found to be 28,097,783 cases in 2017. While, the total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the United States was found to be 6,380,754 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Market

The treatment landscape of osteoporosis comprises majorly of pharmacological therapies, which is further characterized as anti-resorptive agents (i.e., bisphosphonates, estrogen agonist/antagonists (EAAs), estrogens, calcitonin, and denosumab), anabolic agents (i.e., teriparatide and abaloparatide), and mixed agents (i.e., Romosozumab). Apart from the mentioned pharmacotherapies, there are several other anti-resorptive treatment options to treat osteoporosis, such as estrogen replacement and selective estrogen receptor modulators, which further comprises of raloxifene, lasofoxifene, and bazedoxifene. In addition, few dietary supplements such as calcium and vitamin D also provide benefit to the patients with osteoporosis.

Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Report Scope

The Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis

The report provides the segmentation of the Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Post Menopausal Osteoporosis Post Menopausal Osteoporosis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

