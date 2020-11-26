Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Epidemiology

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a heterogeneous disorder characterized by hyperandrogenism and chronic anovulation. PCOS is characterized by excessive ovarian and/or adrenal androgen secretion. Intrinsic ovarian factors such as altered steroidogenesis and factors external to the ovary such as hyperinsulinemia contribute to the excessive ovarian androgen production. Characteristic features include more growing follicles in women with PCOS compared with normal controls with premature growth arrest of antral follicles at 5 to 8 mm. The classic ovarian phenotype of enlarged ovaries with string-of-pearl morphology and theca interstitial hyperplasia reflects androgen exposure; this morphology has also been observed in women with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and female-to-male transgender individuals. Both genetic and lifestyle factors contribute to the development of the PCOS phenotype.

DelveInsight’s ‘Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Women with PCOS have a hormonal imbalance and metabolism problems that may affect their overall health and appearance. PCOS is also a common and treatable cause of infertility.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% of US women of reproductive age.

As per Office on Women’s Health, between 5% and 10% of women between 15 and 44, or during the childbearing age, have PCOS. Most women find out that they have PCOS in their 20s and 30s, when they have problems getting pregnant and see their doctor. But PCOS can happen at any age after puberty.

The study conducted by Álvarez-Blasco et al., titled “Prevalence and Characteristics of the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in Overweight and Obese Women,” showed that out of a total of 113 consecutive women recruited, 32 (28.3%) were diagnosed as having PCOS. The prevalence of PCOS was not different when considering the degree of obesity. The remaining 72 women (63.7%) had no evidence of hyperandrogenism or reproductive abnormalities.

PCOS is a multifaceted syndrome that affects multiple organ systems with significant metabolic and reproductive manifestations. Treatment should be individualized based on the patient’s presentation and desire for pregnancy

