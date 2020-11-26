Rising Production Scale Motivates Flame Retardant Apparel Market Growth in the Coming Years 2018 to 2027

This study on the global Flame Retardant Apparel market makes a detailed discussion on the challenges and threats of the market and prepares the stakeholders for dealing with the same in a more efficacious and effective manner. The market know-how and expertise of the analysts and researchers involved with this study have been put to optimum use in the preparation of this report. The ongoing global pandemic, COVID-19, has affected the global Flame Retardant Apparel market adversely. The study on the Flame Retardant Apparel Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

The development prospects of this Flame Retardant Apparel Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Manufacturing operations have been suspended across all of the leading manufacturing hubs for now and this has led to the considerable slowdown of the production processes. In addition to that, Covid-19, has taken considerable toll on the consumer purchasing power and demand. Uncertainties pertaining to the possible length of lockdown have made it extremely difficult to prophesize when and how the resurgence in the Flame Retardant Apparel industry will take place. This report on the global Flame Retardant Apparel market is expected to consider Covid-19 as one of the key contributors of the market.

Workers’ Safety Regulations on Personal Protective Equipment Drive Growth of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market

Use of personal protective equipment in high-risk industries that can pose serious harm to workers’ health is mandated by occupational safety organizations across the world. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has developed regulations, such as 29 CFR1910.269, that mandate employers to provide flame retardant apparels or clothing to employees that are exposed to the hazards of flames or electric arcs in the work premises. Worker safety regulations are also being implemented strictly in developing countries, which has led to a spurt in flame retardant apparel sales in recent years. These macro trends are likely to influence flame retardant apparel market in the future.

Stringent Quality Standards and Certification Requirements for Flame Retardant Apparels Influence Pricing

Taking into consideration the importance of safety features of flame retardant apparels, governing bodies have developed high quality standards for personal protective equipment to ensure wearer safety. Manufacturers in the flame retardant apparel market need to comply with regulatory requirements before marketing and selling their products.

For example, the European Commission recently introduced the EU Regulation 2016/425 concerning the quality of personal protection equipment. The NFPA 2113 standards established by the National Fire Protection Association define the safety requirements associated with the selection, care, use, and maintenance of flame-resistant garments including fire retardant apparels.

Complying with evolving legal regulations may influence market players to modify their manufacturing strategies, which is one of the leading factors to impact the production cost of flame retardant apparels. Furthermore, tedious certification and approval procedures make a huge impact on the pricing, which adds to the manufacturing challenges for stakeholders in the fire retardant clothing market.

Manufacturers Introduce Flame Retardant Apparels to Suit Women’s Build

Gender diversity is becoming reality across various industries as women are foraying into industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and mining industry. Perpetually increasing percentage of woman employees in these industries has created new opportunities for protective clothing industry.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), female representation in top oil & gas companies is around 11%, and this number is likely to increase rapidly in the upcoming years. To gain a competitive edge in the market, flame retardant apparel manufacturers are focusing on enhancing functionality, without compromising on the aesthetics.

Favorable Macroeconomic Factors Induce Momentum in the Market

Flame retardant apparels are among the most important and most commonly used personal protective equipment across a wide range of industries. Flame retardant apparels find applications in a range of industries, including but not limited to, oil & gas, building & construction, electronics & electric power generation, automotive, and chemical industry. The broader developments in these industries has a significant impact on the fortunes of fire retardant apparel manufacturers.

The recovery in oil prices, infrastructure investment in Asia Pacific, and relative economic stability in the US have been instrumental in driving business activity, which in turn has had a ripple effect on the flame retardant apparel landscape.

Definition

Flame retardant apparels are manufactured using materials, such as woven, non-woven, or knitted clothing, which have been treated chemically to give them self-extinguishing characteristics. However, both, inherent and treated flame retardant apparels are used in several end-user industries, depending on the industrial applications.

Fire retardant Clothing is an important type of personal protective equipment used by workers in industries that pose risk of most serious safety hazards, including oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, and electronics & electric power industry.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study provides valuable information and actionable insights on critical dynamics of the Fire retardant Clothing market to help readers to fathom future prospects and current growth parameters of the flame retardant apparel market. The report includes the exclusive predictions about market growth in terms of market size (US$ million) and market volume (Mn Mt Sq.) during the forecast period. This study is a comprehensive presentation of reliable market insights on how the flame retardant apparel market will expand across the world during 2018-2027.

Market Structure

The Fact.MR report divides the flame retardant apparel market into its five broad sub-segments – regions, product types, apparel types, clothing types, and end-uses.

Based on geographical regions, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on the product types of flame retardant apparels, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into two categories – inherent flame retardant apparels and treated flame retardant apparel. Based on the types of flame retardant apparel, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into woven flame retardant apparels, non-woven flame retardant apparels, and knitted flame retardant apparels.

According to the clothing types, the fire resistant apparel market is segmented into two categories – durable clothing and disposable clothing. According to the end-uses of flame retardant apparel, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical, mining, power, electronic & electrical, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and federal & state departments.

Additional Questions Answered

Valuable data included in the Fact.MR report on flame retardant apparel market can enable market players to get the hang of important statistics associated with growth of the market. The report also helps reading by answering crucial queries about growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market, which can help them to adopt appropriate strategies while entering the flame retardant apparel market.

On understanding the comprehensive information about recent development in the flame retardant apparel market, the market players can plan their next business strategies with more accuracy. This can help to them gain a competitive edge in the flame retardant apparel market. Critical questions about the flame retardant apparel market that are answered in the report include:

What impact do the global flame retardant and resistant fabric trends will have on the growth of the flame retardant apparel market?

Which regulations are making a significant impact on growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market?

Why are most market players shifting their focus on investing in the flame retardant apparel market in the Asia Pacific region?

What are the most common strategies adopted by leading manufacturers in the flame retardant apparel market in developed regions?

What is the exact impact of the political status quo in developing regions on growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market?

Research Methodology

By following this unique research methodology, analysts can reach conclusions associated with the growth prospects of the market throughout the period 2018-2027. A holistic approach of market research methodology is followed by analysts at Fact.MR while carrying out a thorough research on the flame retardant apparel market. The report provides readers with unique and accurate conclusions about the historic and recent development in the flame retardant apparel market.

The comprehensive information featured in the report is obtained at the end of detailed secondary market research and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the flame retardant apparel market. Secondary research on the flame retardant apparel elucidates the historical and current facts and industry-validated information about the flame retardant apparel market. Primary research is conducted after secondary research, where market leaders, including suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and investors, in the fire retardant clothing market are interviewed.

The accuracy and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how the flame retardant apparel market will grow during 2018-2027 is ensured by the unique research methodology followed by Fact.MR analysts.

The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts regarding the Flame Retardant Apparel Economy:

What Would be the trends that are dictating the development of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market? What Is your reach of innovation in the current Flame Retardant Apparel Market landscape? How Will the recent amendments in the industrial coverages in place 1 and region 2 affect the development of the market? What Is the value of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market in 2029? That Regional market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR increase during the assessment period?

