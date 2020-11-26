Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology

According to the National Cancer Institute, Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC) is rare cancer that originates in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. ACC is also called cancer of the adrenal cortex. A tumor of the adrenal cortex may be functioning (produces surplus hormones than usual) or nonfunctioning (does not produce surplus hormones than usual). Most adrenocortical tumors are functioning. The hormones made by functioning tumors may cause sure signs or symptoms of the disease; the common symptoms caused by ACC include a lump in the abdomen, pain in the abdomen or back, and feeling of fullness in the abdomen.

DelveInsight’s ‘Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Adrenocortical Carcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/adrenocortical-carcinoma-epidemiology-forecast

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology

ACC is a rare malignancy with poor prognosis. It occurs at any age, with two peak incidence: the first in the first decade and the second between 40‒50 years. Males with excess testosterone do not usually have signs or symptoms. Females show symptoms such as the growth of fine hair on the face, upper back, or arms; acne; balding; deepening of the voice; absence of menstrual periods. The excessive estrogen in females causes irregular menstrual periods in those who have not experienced menopause, vaginal bleeding in those who have gone through menopause, and weight gain. In males, the overproduction of estrogen causes growth of breast tissue, reduced sex drive, and impotence. Certain inherited disorders which increase the risk of ACC include Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, and Carney complex.

Key facts of the report

In the retrospective review conducted by Wang et al. titled “Prognostic Factors of Adrenocortical Carcinoma: An Analysis of the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Database,” the study population of ACC consist of 60.6% females and 39.4% males. Most of the patients were in stage II (44.6%) followed by stage IV (28.1%), and stage III (21.8%). Only 5.5% of patients were found to be in stage I of the ACC.

According to the study by Sharma et al. titled “The Characteristics and Trends in Adrenocortical Carcinoma: A United States Population-based Study,” the age-adjusted incidence of ACC was 1.02 per million population. The study also shows that the median age at diagnosis was 55 years, with the majority of them being females and whites.

As per the article by Hammer et al. titled “Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma,” ACC has an incidence of less than one per million per year with female dominance and peak occurrence in the 4th‒5th decade of life. Patients present in one of three ways, symptoms of hormone excess (40%), abdominal pain/fullness or flank pain (40%), or as an incidental finding as part of an unrelated workup (20%).

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market

The treatment and recommendations depend on several factors, such as the type and stage of the tumor, possible side effects, and the patient’s preferences and overall health. The available treatment options for ACC include surgery, mitotane, cytotoxic chemotherapy, treatment of hormone excess, and radiation therapy. In stage I‒III, complete removal of tumor by surgery offers the best chance for cure. Surgery often needs to be extensive with en bloc resection of invaded organs, and it regularly includes lymphadenectomy. Mitotane (Lysodren) is the only adrenal-specific agent available for the treatment of ACC. It is approved by the US FDA and European Medicine Agency for the treatment of ACC. Mitotane produces a specific cytotoxic effect on adrenocortical cells producing focal degeneration of the fascicular and particularly the reticular zone, whereas changes of the zona glomerulosa are relatively slight. It is administered orally, and the recommended treatment schedule is to start the patient at 2‒6 g/day in divided doses, either three or four times a day. Doses are usually increased incrementally to 9‒10 g/day. Mitotane has a narrow therapeutic window, and adverse effects occur frequently and are often dose limiting.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Scope

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Adrenocortical Carcinoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Adrenocortical Carcinoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma epidemiology

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/adrenocortical-carcinoma-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Adrenocortical Carcinoma market

Quantify patient populations in the global Adrenocortical Carcinoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Adrenocortical Carcinoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Adrenocortical Carcinoma population by its epidemiology

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330