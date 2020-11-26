Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a common condition characterized by acute severe hypoxia that is not due to left atrial hypertension. The term ALI encompasses a continuum of clinical and radiographic changes that affect the lungs with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) representing the more severe end of this continuum. Despite advances in the understanding of the pathophysiology and management of ALI, it is still associated with high mortality.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening condition, was described as a form of respiratory failure that closely resembled respiratory distress syndrome in infants. It can be caused by a variety of pulmonary (such as pneumonia, aspiration) or non-pulmonary (like sepsis, pancreatitis, and trauma) abuses, leading to the development of non-hydrostatic pulmonary edema.

ARDS is characterized by an acute, diffuse, inflammatory lung injury, leading to increased alveolar-capillary permeability, increased lung weight, and loss of aerated lung tissue. Clinically, this establishes as hypoxemia, with bilateral opacities on chest radiography, associated with reduced lung compliance and increased venous admixture and physiological dead space. Morphologically, diffuse alveolar damage is observed in the acute phase of ARDS.

As per DelveInsight, the total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM was 799,872 in 2017.

DelveInsight estimates show a higher incidence of ARDS in the United States, with an estimated number of 495,655 cases in 2017.

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of ARDS with 148, 302 cases followed by Italy, with 44,700 cases in 2017. On the other hand, spain had the lowest incident population of 20839 in 2017

The therapeutic market of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the seven major markets was USD 918.2 Million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in comparison to the other 7 Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany contributed the largest market share in EU5 countries, with 52.02%, followed by Italy (15.68%) in 2017. Despite decades of research, treatment options for ARDS are restricted. Supportive care with mechanical ventilation remains the mainstay of management. There are relatively few treatments available for ARDS.

