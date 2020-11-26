Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology Insights 2030 | Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology Analysis 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology Report

DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology report’ delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) is a lesion of all layers of skin, necrosis, or gangrene that occurs in the sole of the feet in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients, caused by (1) causative factor (peripheral neuropathy, high foot plantar pressure, and trauma); (2) contributive factors (atherosclerosis and diabetes). Diabetic foot ulcers can be followed by bacterial invasion resulting in infection and decay, can occur in any part of the body especially in the distal part of the lower leg. The sign and symptoms of Diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) includes, swelling, discoloration, and warmth around the wound, foul-smelling discharge seeping from the wound, Pain and firmness when the wound is touched and Callused or thickened skin surrounding the ulcer.

According to global meta-analysis study conducted by Zhang P et al., it was estimated that the global diabetic foot ulcer prevalence was 6.3%, which was higher in males than in females and higher in type 2 diabetic patients (6.4%, 95%CI: 4.6-8.1%) than in type 1 diabetics (5.5%, 95%CI: 3.2-7.7%) (2015).

Zhang P et al. also estimates that, North America had the highest prevalence (13.0%, 95%CI: 10.0-15.9%), Oceania had the lowest (3.0%, 95% CI: 0.9-5.0%), and the prevalence in Europe, and Africa were 5.1% and 7.2%, respectively (2015).

According to Faris G. Bakri et al., Diabetic foot ulcers are a major cause for diabetic foot infection. About 10-30% of diabetic patients with a foot ulcer will eventually progress to an amputation. The prevalence of foot ulcers among diabetic patients ranges from 2% to 12%. In addition, the lifetime risk of a diabetic person developing a foot ulcer could be as high as 25% (2011).

