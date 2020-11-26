Nephropathic Cystinosis Epidemiology Insights Report 2030 | Nephropathic Cystinosis Epidemiology Analysis

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Nephropathic Cystinosis Epidemiology Report

DelveInsight’s ‘Nephropathic Cystinosis Epidemiology report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Nephropathic Cystinosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, Nephropathic Cystinosis is a rare lysosomal storage disorder that usually appears in infants and children at a young age. Nephropathic Cystinosis is caused by mutations in the CTNS gene on chromosome 17p13 which results in an abnormal accumulation of the amino acid cysteine in various organs and tissues of the body such as the kidneys, eyes, muscles, pancreas, and brain. Cystine accumulation can lead to kidney failure, muscle wasting, swallowing difficulty, diabetes, hypothyroidism, cerebral atrophy, photophobia, blindness, corneal ulceration, ventilatory impairment, and more.

Key facts of the report:

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Cystinosis affects males and females in equal numbers. The disorder is estimated to occur in 1 in 100,000-200,000 people in the general population.

As per the report published by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Cystinosis is the most common cause of renal Fanconi syndrome in children and accounts for approximately 5 percent of all childhood cases of kidney failure.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the yearly incidence of Nephropathic Cystinosis is approximately 1:150,000 to 200,000 live births and its prevalence is approximately 1.6 per million population.

Infantile (Nephropathic Cystinosis) is the most common form of the disease, accounting for ~95 % of cases.

Table of contents:

