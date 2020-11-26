Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology”

Melanoma is a life threatening malignant tumor that originates in cells called melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells. The majority of melanomas are black or brown. However, some melanomas are skin-colored, pink, red, purple, blue or white. Melanoma begins on the skin where it is easy to see and treat. However, it can grow into the skin, reaching the blood vessels and lymphatics, and can spread within the body to various organs when it can be fatal. If it is recognized and treated early, chances of recovery are very good. But if it is not found early, it can grow deeper into the skin, and spread to other parts of the body. Once melanoma spreads beyond the skin to other parts of the body, it becomes hard to treat and can be fatal.

DelveInsight’s ‘Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Uveal Melanoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology

Melanoma is usually curable when detected and treated early and we can see the estimated five-year survival rate for U.S. is about 99% in patients where melanoma is detected early If the melanoma left untreated or not diagnosed earlier, the survival rate drops to 65% if the disease reaches the lymph nodes and 25% if it spreads to distant organs like liver, lungs, bones, brain etc.

Key facts of the report

Melanoma is reported as the 19th most common cancer worldwide, with estimated age-standardized incidence rates of 2.8–3.1 per 100,000. Also, Only 20-30% of melanomas are found in existing moles and 70–80% arise on normal-looking skin.

As per the Skin Cancer Foundation, in 2013, an estimated 9,480 persons died from malignant melanoma in the United States, nearly two-third were men. Almost 60% of melanoma deaths occur in white men aged 50 years and older.

Nearly 90% of melanomas are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light and sunlight (Melanoma Research Foundation). According to the Melanoma Research Foundation: In 2020, over 196,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma. Of these, more than 100,000 will be diagnosed with invasive (Stage I, II, III or IV) melanoma and nearly 96,000 will be diagnosed with melanoma in situ (Stage 0).

Uveal Melanoma Market

While melanoma is one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, promising new treatment options are improving quality of life and increasing survival rates for patients with advanced melanoma.

Treating early melanoma

Stage 0 “in situ” and stage I: Tumors discovered at an early stage are confined to the upper layers of the skin and have no evidence of spread. These melanomas are treated by excisional surgery. Stage I melanoma has invaded the second layer of skin (the dermis). In both stage 0 and stage I melanoma cases, the physician uses a scalpel to remove any remaining tumor plus a “safety margin” of surrounding normal tissue.

Surgeons may, under certain circumstances, recommend removal of melanoma by Mohs surgery. The procedure is done in stages over a few days to remove all of the cancer cells in layers while sparing healthy tissue and leaving the smallest possible scar. One layer at a time is removed and examined until the margins are cancer-free. New advances in this technique make it easier for the surgeon to spot melanoma cells in the margins.

The margin of normal skin removed depends on the thickness and location of the tumor. After surgery the margins are checked to make sure they are cancer-free. If the margins are cancer-free, no further surgery is necessary.

If a melanoma measures 0.8 mm or more in thickness or has other traits such as ulceration that make it more likely to spread to the lymph nodes, a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) may be performed at the same time as the surgery to remove the primary tumor.

Uveal Melanoma Report Scope

The Uveal Melanoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Uveal Melanoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Uveal Melanoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Uveal Melanoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Uveal Melanoma epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Uveal Melanoma Uveal Melanoma: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Uveal Melanoma market

Quantify patient populations in the global Uveal Melanoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Uveal Melanoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Uveal Melanoma population by its epidemiology

The Uveal Melanoma Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

