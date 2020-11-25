Healthy Biscuits Market Share 2020, Global Industry Size, Growth, Top Companies, Competitor Landscape, Regional Outlook 2027

Biscuits are the bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. Based on flavor, the variants of biscuits are either sweet or savory and are commercially available in various sizes and shapes. Product innovation and rise in health awareness have expanded the product line of biscuits therefore, healthy biscuits are introduced in the market. Healthy biscuits are the variety of biscuits having the same general processing but the content of ingredients has been modified such as sugar, salt, and fat. They are considered beneficial for health due to the reduction of calories, fortification of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin C, and addition of prebioticfiber thus, making biscuits as a functional food.

Companies covered:

Mondelez International Inc., Parle Products Pvt Ltd., Britannia, McVitie’s, ITC Ltd., Tiffany (IFFCO), Nabisco Biscuit Company, Pladis (United Biscuits), Nairns, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Cosmic Nutracos Solution Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage in production.

The supply chain such as transportation of end product to the distribution channel was highly disrupted due to the immobility and transport restrictions. The supermarkets, retail stores faced a shortage of the product due to initial panic buying and later due to the shutdown, which caused drop-down of sales and revenue of the healthy biscuit market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Biscuits are considered as essential products and snacks, which are consumed by a huge population in almost every part of the world. Earlier, the sweet and savory flavor of biscuits were readily available and consumed, but as the health awareness increased, healthy biscuits have created a new trend in the biscuit market as they are considered to be a good source of nutrients along with enticing flavor. The improved health benefits of biscuits, an increase of health consciousness, changes in living standards, launch of healthy snacks, investment in R&D, surge in innovation and technology, increase in awareness about the healthy and alternative ingredients, consumption of convenience food, fortification of biscuits with healthy nutrients, improvement in palatability of product, and attractive packaging are the key factors that drive the growth of the healthy biscuit market. However, increased competition among the manufacturing companies, traditional practices of baking, and availability of substitute products, hinder the growth of the healthy biscuit market. Whereas, investment in quality standardization, improved technology for baking, and nutritional fortification of the product present new pathways for the healthy biscuit market.

The global healthy biscuit market trends are as follows:

Promising growth of healthy biscuit market

Healthy snacks consumption has increased in millennial and Z generation as the health awareness and fitness consciousness has surged in the form of the daily requirement of the consumer. Biscuits are mostly consumed as snacks but the high amount of fat and carbohydrates present in them are reducing their demand in the market, therefore the introduction of healthy biscuits such as digestive biscuits, organic biscuits, and fortified biscuits have created a new trend in the healthy biscuit market. The high amount of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in the healthy biscuits lead them to become breakfast meals worldwide. Healthy biscuits made up of wheat, oats, and multi-grain are being manufactured and consumed highly, due to their high digestibility and palatability. The advantages of the healthy biscuits have been researched and studied multiple numbers of times, and have represented their contribution in the prevention of certain disorders and improvement of well being. The healthy fortified biscuits are also a good source to prevent nutritional deficiencies and other conditions such as obesity, in place of traditional biscuits.

