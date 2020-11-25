World Solvents Market : Growth in Manufacturing Sector after COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Huge Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled World Solvents Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global market size Solvents is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020-2027.

The global solvent market is very competitive due to the presence of some dominant service providers. Some of those key players are BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Solvay Chemicals and others. Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd produces a wide range of solvents, which have application is diverse segments such as MARUKASOL FH, which is used as urethane-foaming agent.

KEY BENEFITS

The report gives an insight on the solvent types and its applications

Detailed analysis of drivers and constraints of global solvent market has been discussed

Porter’s five force and SWOT analysis would facilitate decision makers in making strategic decisions by providing insight on current market conditions and important factors

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are been discussed in the report in order to understand the competition in a better way

Market segmentation is been conducted based on products, applications and geographic locations, which would assist companies in deciding on the segments of importance

Analysis of current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2013-2020 would assist the decision makers understand the future prospects of the market



KEY DELIVERABLES

The global solvent market is been categorized into three segments, namely products, applications and geography.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY PRODUCT

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Ketones

Chlorinated

Esters

Others

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Printing Ink

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Adhesives

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



