Hookah Tobacco Market Analysis by 2027, Demand, Size, Share Estimation and Forecast

Hookah tobacco is tobacco smoked with a hookah or waterpipe. It is also known as maassel, waterpipe tobacco, argileh, or nargileh. It comes in different flavors such as mint, apple, cherry, coconut, chocolate, cappuccino, licorice, and watermelon. Hookah tobacco is generally consumed for its relaxing and energizing effect. It is gaining popularity because of the emerging culture of theme based café and the growing inclination of consumers toward its flavored consumption.

Companies covered:

Nakhla, Eastern Tobacco, Godfrey Phillips India, Mazaya, AL-WAHA, Al-Tawareg Tobacco, AlFakherdr, MujeebSons, Shiazo, Social Smoke, Fumari, Fantasia, Cloud Tobacco, AL RAYAN Hookah, Alchemisttobacco, Haze Tobacco, Dekang.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Decline in consumption of hookah tobacco

Since the stringent COVID-19 implications barred gathering, the consumption of hookah tobacco at the bars, restaurants, and cafes has declined. This has led to a decline in revenue for the industry.

Production shut down scenario

The production of tobacco and hookahs, which is the waterpipe has been abruptly shut down because of the implications of the virus outbreak. This has reduced the amount of produce and the industry has insufficient stock as of now.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hookah Tobacco Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7028?reqfor=covid

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The global market for hookah tobacco is driven by the growing consumer preferences for tobacco consumption for its relaxing and energizing attributes. This is further fueled by the introduction of flavored tobacco available at various platforms from regional retailers to e-commerce platforms. Whereas the government implications on the consumption of tobacco, the growing health concerns among the population, and the legal hindrances at some regions hamper the market growth. The key marketers manufacture the product and also promote people to make justified consumption that does not harm the health.

The global hookah tobacco market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The increase in launch of new flavors acts as one of the major drivers for the hookah tobacco market. The new and attractive flavors of hookah tobacco allows consumers pick options as per their desires and preferences. This has diversified the market of hookah tobacco from basic and conventional tobacco consumption to flavored and spiced up tastes. The trend for tobacco consumption from hookah or the water pipe is gaining popularity by especially targeting the millennials.

The emergence of hookah tobaccos in restaurants and cafeterias has led to the creation of an all new café culture for tobacco consumption. This is gaining popularity among young generation, whereas the older generation continues to have a strong preference for the same. The leading marketers ought to make the product available at diverse platforms so as to attract consumers from different segments and generate revenue for the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7028

Acquisition of regional vendors

Hookah tobacco is commonly consumed at restaurants, bars, and cafes that prevail in the local regions. This urges the key market players to acquire the access to customers from regional vendors and supply them the branded hookah tobacco that too with attractive variants.

The regional vendors have an access to a huge footfall of local consumers as well as tourists. Rather than establishing own platforms for tobacco consumption, the idea of partnering or acquisition of the local hookah bars at different regions seemed economical and convenient to reach customers. The key marketers explore the opportunities in fast growing segments and this boosts the demand for hookah tobacco in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global hookah tobacco industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global hookah tobacco market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global hookah tobacco market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global hookah tobacco market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.