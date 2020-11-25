Infused Dried Fruits Market 2020 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027

Infused dried fruits are infused with fruit sugar solution through osmotic pressure and dried at 60°C temperature. These fruits have low calories and have low added sugar. The infused dried fruit companies have to follow standards like HACCP, BRC, IFS, and ISO22000. The infused dried fruits are vegan products that have high vitamin C, and are gluten and GMO-free. These products are also suitable for diabetics because they do not contain sucrose and sulfur dioxide. These infused dried fruits are also used in biscuits, chocolates, and cakes.

Companies covered:

Del Monte Food Inc., Eden Food Inc., Sunbeam Food Pty Ltd., Del Monte Food Inc., Olam Foods Inc., Berry Ltd., Graceland Fruits Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Sun-Maid Growers. Brix.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has greatly affected the infused dried fruits market.

Demand for infused dried products is growing, but due to lockdown, the supply of dried fruits is greatly affected. Online channels are the only means of distribution of products.

Consumers are purchasing products in bulk this has disrupted the supply.

As the supply of dried fruits is less, this has caused a rise in the prices of products.

Manufacturers are also facing due to migration of workers; this has hampered the production function.

Travel restriction is also a reason for lack of supply.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The infused dried fruit market is growing with the increase in the awareness and rise in disposable income. Changes in lifestyle and increase in the working population are changing food habits. So, people are searching for something that has a long shelf life and is healthy. These can be the factors that can drive the growth of the global infused dried fruit market. The popularity of ready to use food is increasing in the busy life schedule of people. So, this has increased the growth of the infused dried fruits in the market. However, the cost of such products can hamper the growth of the infused dried market. These fruits can be used in bakery products and are healthy for diabetic patients.

The global infused dried fruits market trends are as follows:

With the changing lifestyle, people are not able to take care of their health and with the hectic schedules, they are not able to have a proper meal. Therefore, companies are producing products like infused dried fruits that give nutrients and are gluten-free.

With growing awareness about the health and health care products, people are more inclined toward healthy and vegan products. They are looking for products that can give them nutrients and maintain their health. The people who are diabetic can also use such products as these products do not contain sucrose.

