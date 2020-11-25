Meat Testing Market Witnessing Significant Growth Between 2020 and 2027

Meat is animal flesh that is widely consumed by human beings and is considered a substantial portion of diet since prehistoric times. The variety of meat such as beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and seafood such as fish, crab, shellfish, and many other types is consumed for fulfilling the nutritional requirements as it is a rich source of protein, fat, and all essential amino acids. Meat as of animal origin and also undergoing certain processing can get contaminated with heavy metals, mycotoxins, veterinary drugs, and pesticide residues, dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyl, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nitrosamines, bacterial contamination, and others, leading to harmful conditions and diseases caused on its consumption. Therefore, quality control and testing of meat have become essential and various techniques and technology are being used for evaluating the quality of the meat. The overall acceptance of the meat quality is done by organoleptic evaluation, physical test, chemical analysis, and microbiological examination.

Companies covered:

LGC Science Group Ltd, VWR LLC, Bio-Check, Genetic, AB Sciex LLC,Intertek Group Plc, Neogen Co., Genetic ID NA Inc., ALS Ltd., International Laboratory Services Ltd., Geneius Laboratories Ltd., Arbro Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the meat industry. The difficulty for meat industries has arisen from the procurement of raw material till carrying out the meat testing.

The sales and revenue of the meat testing market have decreased due to the lockdown scenario, as the meat manufacturing plants and processing industries have been shut down which has led to a decrease in testing as well. The transportation restriction has also affected the supply chain for the meat testing market.

The consumer buying behavior and impact of the origin of the coronavirus are anticipated to increase meat testing due to the rise in health concerns.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Meat testing has become an important criterion for the meat manufacturers and processing industries to test the products and label as safe to eat. Regulatory bodies such as FAO and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have laid various guidelines, testing instructions, and quality standards for meat and meat products, therefore the meat testing market has become an important part of the meat industry. The increase in health consciousness, awareness about the healthy products, surge in meat consumption, foodborne diseases, government regulations such as recalling of the product, the requirement of proper labeling and nutrient information, quality standardization, meat contamination, the spread of deadly diseases such as coronavirus infection, increased cases of meat species mixture, and hygiene practices in meat plants are the key drivers which lead to the growth of meat testing market. However, the increased competition in the meat testing market and the presence of substitute products such as artificial meat hinder the market growth. Whereas, investment in R&D, the use of improved technological aspects, and advanced meat testing equipment present new pathways for the meat testing market.

The global meat testing market trends are as follows:

Significance of meat testing

FAO has defined meat quality by its compositional quality, palatability factors such as appearance, odor, flavor, firmness, juiciness & tenderness, freshness & adequate convertibility of product, absence of harmful microorganism, and minimal use of additives and meat extenders. Initially, the meat testing for evaluating the condition of meat was done by using the electric thermometers, modernized psychrometric system, suspension scales, horizontal scales, salimeters, electric pH-meter, trigger method, swab method, and others but as the technology and R&D improved, the modern and efficient instruments were introduced for meat testing. The aspect of meat quality has become important for both the consumer and processor as relatively as the consumption of a variety of meat has increased and led to many health concerns. The increased incidences of diseases and disorders caused by meat consumption such as mad cow disorder, avian flu, coronavirus, and others have led to an increase in the requirement of meat testing. Certain species of meat contain microorganisms such as E.coli, Salmonella, Clostridium botulinum, Staphylococcus, and others therefore the microbial examination of the meat and meat products becomes an essential criterion for the meat processing industries.

Advanced technologies and methods used for the meat testing are used such as DNA hybridization, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based techniques, enzyme-linked immune sorbent assays (ELISA), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), mass spectrometry (MS), Porcine detection kits, near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and others are implemented by the key players in the meat testing market.

