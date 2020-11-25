Organic Pea Protein Market Size, Development, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast

Organic pea protein is rich in iron, amino acid, and arginine. It is widely consumed by customers for improved muscle growth and maintaining heart health. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food brings an increment in the demand for global organic pea protein market. The market is strongly driven by the increase in preferences for organic food and the government support to promote organic farming. The market is experiencing growth with high consumer demand and hence carries the potential for expansion.

Companies covered

Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., The Scoular Company, World Food Processing L.L.C., Farbest Brands, Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., The Green Labs L.L.C., Bioway Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., Phyto-Therapy Pty. Ltd., Zelang Group.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7037

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Slower pace of production

Organic farming was however continued during the COVID-19 outbreak; the scale of production was however low owing to the health implications that might arise while working in groups. This hampered the production for the organic pea protein and declined revenue for the industry.

Disrupted supply chain

The lack of transportation of raw material for organic farming of peas hindered the production. This eventually impacted the stock of produce and reduced the product availability. This created an imbalance between the market demand and supply for the product.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Pea is naturally said to have a rich nutritional content and when developed organically, it becomes healthier and safer for consumption. The increase in demand for organic peas and rise in vegan population boost the demand for pea consumption in the market. The key market players are tapping the emerging markets for expansion and enhance the supply of pea across different regions. Government of many regions have been promoting organic farming and this has been successful in generating consumer preferences for organic food. However, lack of awareness of benefits of organic food and the high cost of the product hinders the growth of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Organic Pea Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7037?reqfor=covid

The global organic pea protein market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The consumers have been developing strong preferences for organic food that is rich in nutritional content and is safer for consumption avoiding use of any pesticide or artificial enhancers. This boosts the demand for organic food in the market.

Organic pea is one of the most demanded organic product because of its diverse application in meals, smoothies, and workout beverages. This has unlocked channels for diversification for the marketers to develop distinct products as per the consumer requirements. Being a protein rich source, organic pea is also preferred by many nutritionists as a part of a healthy diet. Thus, boosting the growth of the market.

Increase in vegan culture

The consumer preferences are dynamic and are prone to change. These vary from regions to segments. A larger population has been observed developing strong interest toward vegan culture. Vegan culture promotes the exclusion of animal products for usage or consumption.

The key market players dwell on changing consumer requirements and hence create products with utilities that yield satisfaction to the consumers. This brought the pea protein market in the picture. As peas is considered to be rich in protein, it can be well substituted as meat extenders to fulfill the requirements of proteins and other nutrients. The high nutritional value of pea protein is said to complete iron deficiency in body and promote the heart health. These multiple benefits arising out of one product boosts the overall growth of the pea protein market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7037

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global organic pea protein industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global organic pea protein market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global organic pea protein market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global organic pea protein market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.