Digital Badges Market 2020: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2025

The Digital Badges market report covers a thorough analysis of the fundamental factors driving the variations in growth patterns in the industry. The scope of the study encompasses both regional and country-level market research.

The objective of this study is to strategically analyze each market segment in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the Digital Badges Market. The major focus areas of the report includes in-depth analysis of Porter's five forces, PESTLE analysis, company market share analysis, market segment analysis using market attractiveness and BPS analysis representation.

The study delivers analytical and comprehensive information on the numerous main players operating in the global market, their finances, trends in the supply chain, technological advances, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, and the market presence of different players. The study also highlights the major challenges and threats that businesses could face due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 and provides strategies that can be adopted in order to survive in the situation of COVID-19.

Digital badges refer to the badges which are earned in various learning environments. These badges are the indicator of skill, accomplishment, quality, or interest.

Increase in Adoption of Online Learning & Education

Digital badges are considered as an essential part of online learning & education. In the U.S., online education providers help learners to create a competitive environment for accomplishing individual skills and then offers digital badges to the learners after the completion of their courses. Due to the rapid transformation in the online learning & education industry, there is an increase in the adoption of social learning and digital learning, which is expected to drive the growth of digital badges market.

A comprehensive competitive overview, including market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market, is covered in the report. Following are the major companies:

– Credly Inc.

– Accredible

– Nocti Business Solutions (NBS)

– Forall Systems

– LearningTimes

– Youtopia

– RedCritter Corp.

– Accreditrust Technologies, LLC

– Concentric Sky Inc.

– Blackboard Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Following are the key segments covered in the report:

Based on (Product), the global Digital Badges market is categorized as:

– Recognition Badges

– Achievement Badges

– Participation Badges

– Certification Badges

– Contribution Badges

Based on (Offerings), the global Digital Badges market is categorized as:

– Platforms

– Services

Based on (end -Users), the global Digital Badges market is categorized as:

– Corporate

– Education

– Others

Based on region, the global Digital Badges market is segmented into:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Following are the Key Features of Global Digital Badges Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Digital Badges Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments

