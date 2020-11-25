Ablation Devices Market Research Findings, Market Growth Factors Analysis and Forecasts 2022

The global ablation devices market size was $3,047 million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $6,658 million by 2022, growing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Key findings of the Ablation Devices Market:

Varicose veins segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6%, among procedure types.

Cardiovascular is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period.

Epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices are the fastest growing sub-markets from cryoablation devices segment.

Turkey ablation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Thermal segment dominated the world ablation devices market in 2015 and is expected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the various applications of thermal ablation devices for cancer and cardiovascular surgeries. However, owing to the higher success rate and advantages, non-thermal technologies is estimated to be the fastest growing segment propelling at an estimated CAGR of 17.7%.

According to Onkar Sumant, Research Analyst at Allied Market Research “Ophthalmology segment would be the most lucrative segment for investment in the ablation devices market for the new as well as existing players. This is because there are numerous players, products, and patents already available in the market for cancer and cardiology ablation devices, making the competitive rivalry intense. However, ophthalmology segment has untapped areas that could provide great opportunities for new entrants as well as existing players”.

Ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that treats various chronic diseases such as cancer and pulmonary conditions, as well as used for aesthetic procedures. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to various advantages of ablation procedures (short time duration, minimized blood loss and damage to healthy organs and tissues, operator friendly) over conventional methods such as chemotherapy, as it has high side-effects. The introduction of innovative and advanced ablation technologies and the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and awareness about the procedure would contribute towards the market growth. However, the market growth is hindered by unstable reimbursement policies, stringent government regulations, limited awareness, and high cost of the procedure.

By procedure, tumor ablation segment occupies the largest share in the ablation device market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. The number of cancer cases are increasing and it is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the world. For instance, in 2012, there were about 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths.

The key players profiled in this report include Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, and BTG plc.

