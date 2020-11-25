Remote Patient Monitoring Market Regional Market Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. And also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Global remote patient monitoring market would reach $2,130 million by 2022 from $703 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Benefits: –

o The report presents the market analysis of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market along with the regional trend and future estimations

o It provides extensive information about the market segments from 2019 to 2027 to understand the market dynamics.

o The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report

o Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.

RPM is an innovative care delivery model that securely transmits patients’ data to healthcare teams, and alerts the providers about the early signs of clinical deterioration, and thus creates opportunities for timely intervention. It allows hospital and healthcare systems to improve and ensure compliance with post-discharge plans. This is because the doctor has access to patient’s vitals outside the hospital premises. They identify any potential health problems using the historical track records and time-based monitoring, and intervene before they cause any emergency. This reduces readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease a number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office by automatically updating the patient’s vital sign database at regular intervals and reduce travel-related expenses. These factors are necessary to receive quality medical care and drive the RPM market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited awareness about the RPM devices restrains the market growth.

The devices segment occupied the major market share in 2015, and is expected to grow during the analysis period. This is due to the high one-time capital cost associated with the purchase of RPM devices. Also, improved highly sensitive devices, additional features, and added connectivity will help devices market to grow at a faster pace as compared to software.

The key players profiled in this report include Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, and Omron Corporation. Other players in the RPM market include A&D Company, Limited, Jawbone, Docobo Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Aipermon GmbH & Co. KG, SHL Telemedicine, Sorin Group and Schiller AG.

