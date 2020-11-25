COVID-19 impact analysis on Defibrillators Market 2020 Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis And Opportunities To 2027

The global defibrillators market would reach $15,610 million by 2027. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment is expected to dominate this market throughout 2015 and 2027. North America would continue to lead, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the world defibrillator market in 2015.

Automated external defibrillator (AEDs) segment is projected to maintain its lead in the overall external defibrillators market due to its increasing installations at public or private places such as schools, work place, airports, sports arenas, government offices, and others. The growing demand of AEDs in the developed economies of North America and Europe have further boosted the market growth. Furthermore, wearable external defibrillator is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This is owed to the advanced protection by these defibrillators for sudden cardiac arrest and increase in demand from home healthcare facilities.

The transvenous-implantable cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment accounted for about 95% of the overall ICD market in 2015, as these are the most commonly used ICD’s for the treatment of heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning. In addition, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) is the fastest growing segment and is projected to register a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand of defibrillator that helps in restoring the heart back to a normal pace from faster heart rhythms and to prevent the heart rate to go below normal levels.

Key Findings of Defibrillator Market:

In 2015, T-ICDs led the overall implantable defibrillator market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Wearable external defibrillator segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%, owing to the non-invasive nature and increased demand of home healthcare for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.

Fully-automated defibrillator segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the analysis period.

The automated external defibrillator (AEDs) is projected to generate the largest revenue in the external defibrillator market.

Japan is the major shareholder accounting for about half share of the Asia-Pacific defibrillators market.

“The ability of the defibrillator device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote its demand. On the other hand, the life-saving potential of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in addition to positive legislations for installation of public access defibrillators (PAD) has witnessed the remarkable growth in the defibrillator market”

states Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at AMR. Also, stiff competition in the U.S. market has resulted in significant decrease in the cost of AEDs. The enforcement of the U.S. governmental law, which necessitates the installation of public access defibrillators (PAD) at public places has derived the growth of AEDs in this region.

The key players in the defibrillators market are focused on expanding their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include ZOLL Medical Corporation (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Defibtech, LLC, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Cardiac Science Corporation.

