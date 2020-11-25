Pea Flakes Market Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications by 2027

Pea flakes are obtained from yellow peas and green peas and are used as snacks and supplementary foods as they have a rich content of proteins, dietary fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients generally consumed with meals by mixing the starch. These are used as pet protein due to the available health benefits for pet’s metabolism. Pets find it easy to chew because of the texture of pea flakes after the processing from peas. Pea flakes are easy to cook and digest as the starch in pea flakes breaks down easily. These are now used by many hotels & restaurants for toping in salads and substitute for breadcrumbs and wide varieties of meat preparation.

Companies covered PE Levona , JR Farm, Gemef Industries (Sotexpro), BP Milling, Dumoulin S.A., Garden Valley Foods, Green Foods LLP, Inland Empire Foods Inc., and Wheeeky Pets

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The pandemic and lockdown situation has increased the demand for food products, vegetables, and staple diets during the early stage as people have piled up the stock for future use.

The manufacturers have not received raw material on time because of the lockdown and restrictions on transport activities which has hampered the production.

Now most of the companies are facing low demand for food products and also lag in the supply chain.

Consumers are moving toward buying online which is being a new trend for the market supply chain.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in the application of pea flakes in hotels & cafes in place of breadcrumbs and flour mixes and use in the food processing industry as a thickening agent and substitute to other food ingredients drives the global pea flakes market toward growth in the food & beverage industry. In addition, the use of pea flakes based proteins for gym supplements, dietary supplements, and other protein manufacturers has grown in the global market. Moreover, the use of pea flakes in pet animal and aquatic animal feed because of its anti-oxidant properties has provided the manufacturers with a new market where there is an increase in the demand. However, the small fish and other small animal species cannot feed on the pea flakes as they are into large and denser particles in water. Innovation in the industry is growing toward the infusion of new methods to use pea flakes as a nutritious substitute.

The global pea flakes market trends are as follows:

New uses of pea flakes in animal food and processed food industry

The development in the pea flakes market is toward new products for animals and fishes. Plea flakes contain amino acid lysine which is easy to digest and pets can easily eat the pea flakes with all the health benefits. Moreover the processed food industry has started extensive use of pea flakes for human consumption as they are gluten-free and healthy for the human digestive system. Some manufacturers are using pea flakes in soups to thicken the soup and it also increases the protein content in soups.

Growth in Asia-Pacific Market

The Asia-Pacific market has more demand for pea flakes because of the developing nation and higher consumption rate of India, China, Indonesia, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific market will be the most emerging market within years as people have higher per capita income than earlier and are willing to spend more on better quality and nutritious food.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Yellow

Green Application Animal Feed

Aqua Feed

Food Processing

Households/Retail Distribution Channel Retails Stores

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Website

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pea flakes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pea flakes market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pea flakes market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pea flakes market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

