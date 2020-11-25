Liquid Crystal Polymer Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019 to 2029

This study on the global Liquid Crystal Polymer market makes a detailed discussion on the challenges and threats of the market and prepares the stakeholders for dealing with the same in a more efficacious and effective manner. The market know-how and expertise of the analysts and researchers involved with this study have been put to optimum use in the preparation of this report. The ongoing global pandemic, COVID-19, has affected the global Liquid Crystal Polymer market adversely. The study on the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Analytical Insights Included at the Report

Estimated earnings growth of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Marketplace during the forecast period

Facets expected to Help the growth of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market

The growth potential of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market in a Variety of regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Liquid Crystal Polymer

Company profiles of major players at the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3968

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Liquid Crystal Polymer Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Manufacturing operations have been suspended across all of the leading manufacturing hubs for now and this has led to the considerable slowdown of the production processes. In addition to that, Covid-19, has taken considerable toll on the consumer purchasing power and demand. Uncertainties pertaining to the possible length of lockdown have made it extremely difficult to prophesize when and how the resurgence in the Liquid Crystal Polymer industry will take place. This report on the global Liquid Crystal Polymer market is expected to consider Covid-19 as one of the key contributors of the market.

market players in this region. Demand for liquid crystal polymers is increasing by leaps and bounds with correspondence to the growth of electrical & electronics industry with concentrated applications for LCP.

Liquid crystal polymers are widely leveraged for a variety of surface-mount technology, such as connectors — for example, small-outline, dual inline memory modules for laptop and computers as well as flexible printed circuits (FPCs) for tablets and smartphones. While providing excellent flow to fill multifaceted geometries in short cycle times, outstanding thermal and chemical resistance, and unique mechanical properties, LCPs achieve UL* 94 V-0 flame retardance without requiring flame retardant additives, and the scrap can be recycled for future use.

Staggering Demand for Miniaturization – A Compelling Trend

The rapidly growing demand for smaller and thinner electrical components that can withstand higher temperatures and wear has been solidifying the areas of growth for liquid crystal polymer manufacturers. Most of the liquid crystal polymer demand from the electrical & electronics industry is addressed for the production of various types of connectors, electronics components, miniaturized components for smartphones, such as card slots. Liquid crystal polymer offers high flow abilities and faster cycle times in thinner wall application required for the connectors. Growing use of liquid crystal polymer to manufacture connectors that demand high heat resistance has been creating a stream of opportunities for the growth of the market.

LCP – Material of Choice for Fine-pitch Electrical Connectors?

Liquid crystal polymer continues to witness adoption for an unprecedented number of applications, with a new grade of LCP exhibiting desired compatibility that is required to suffice the perquisites of fine-pitch electrical connectors. Sumitomo Chemical, for instance has developed two novel SumikaSuper liquid crystal polymer grades that are specifically designed to suffice the demanding requirements of fine-pitch connector, thereby, assisting liquid crystal polymers gain stronger ground. The novel SumikaSuper LCP grades for fine-pitch connectors provides exceptional process ability and low war page in extremely- thin wall sections to precisely mold the thin, small, light interconnects and through holes. Additionally, the use of liquid crystal polymer in semiconductor packaging is relatively new area of application, however manufactures are exploring the potential adoption opportunities in this arena to secure long-term gains.

Upcoming technologies, such as 5G, foster the need for high heat resistant materials to be used in laptops, smartphones, communication technology devices and other electronic devices. As various grades of liquid crystal polymers meet these prerequisites, 5G communication is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed of opportunities for liquid crystal polymer manufacturers.

The Plastic Industry is 5G Ready

The 5G revolution is not only changing the smartphone industry, but also presents a lucrative opportunity for the plastic industry, with the highly likely rocket-growing shipment of smartphones and building of novel antenna infrastructure. While the 5G communication getting close and close in the real life, and is becoming the hottest topic in the network industry, LCPs are being look upon at a large scale as a novel material with an optimistic outlook for mobile phone antenna. Several companies in the liquid crystal polymers are leveraging the potential of this trend, while shifting their focus towards exploring the opportunistic value of LCPs in the set to thrive 5G communication revolution.

What Is Forestalling the Market Growth?

While the market for liquid crystal polymer continues to witness heavy flow of applications, thereby opportunities, stakeholders are still struggling to maintain gains in line with the growing emergence of potential substitutes and role of organic polymers in narrowing down their prospects. Though the lucrativeness of 5G is promising manifold growth opportunities for companies, polyimide resin could substitute liquid crystal polymers in smartphone antenna application. Additionally, high cost of liquid crystal polymers as compared to natural graphite has been hindering the growth of liquid crystal polymers market.

What Does it Mean for Market Participants?

The global liquid crystal polymer market is moderately consolidated with leading players, including Celanese Corporation, Polyplastics Co Ltd, Toray Industries, Sumitomo Chemicals, and Solvay S.A. collectively holding sizeable shares. The market frontrunners are constantly leveraging novel materials and exploring potential applications of liquid crystal polymers to maintain their standpoint. New product development and customized application-based offerings have emerged as a key strategy of market players to gain an extra edge in the market, which is heading towards intensifying competition.

Several companies are investing in R&D to eliminate the risk factor associated with prevailing substitutes in the market. In light of the growing lucrativeness of Asia Pacific, a number of companies have shifted their focus towards the region to squeeze higher gains. For instance, in January 2019, Celanese Corporation acquired the Indian firm, Next Polymers Ltd., which is operational in engineered plastics compounding, such as liquid crystal polymers to expand its market presence in Asia-Pacific region. In February 2019, the company purchased leading India polymer manufacturer- OmniPlastics to extend geographical reach, increase product portfolio, and appeal to a wider pool of customers.

To know about Fact.MR’s exhaustive research methodology, request free sample of this report

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3968

The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts regarding the Liquid Crystal Polymer Economy:

What Would be the trends that are dictating the development of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market? What Is your reach of innovation in the current Liquid Crystal Polymer Market landscape? How Will the recent amendments in the industrial coverages in place 1 and region 2 affect the development of the market? What Is the value of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market in 2029? That Regional market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR increase during the assessment period?

Reasons To Choose Fact.MR:

Powerful and prompt customer support

A systematic and methodical market study process

Unbiased insights and marketplace decisions

Our insights have empowered the growth of over 500 clients

Reports made accessible as That the demands of our clientele

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3968

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/