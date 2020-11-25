Processed Meat Market Estimated to Flourish by 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Processed Meat Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Processed Meat market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

Competitive Landscape

This section in the Fact.MR study aids readers to comprehend information about critical developments in the processed meat market along with insightful information about the growth of the leading processed meat manufacturers in the market. The report features a complete list of leading stakeholders in the processed meat market and provides useful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading players in the processed meat market.

Processed meat market players mentioned in the report are JBS SA, Tyson Foods, Inc., Harim Co Ltd., WH Group, Hormel Food Corporation, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., BRF, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Danish Crown A/S, and Lotte Foods, Inc.

Key Developments

Tyson Foods Inc., an American multinational corporation and a leading manufacturer of processed meat products, recently acquired six processing plants of Keystone Foods for US$ 2.16 billion in cash to expand its value-added protein capabilities. Keystone Foods is a leading supplier of processed meat products, such as port, beef, and chicken, and has a strong network of quick-service restaurant chains, as well as retail and convenience store channels, which will help Tyson Foods to gain momentum in the processed meat market.The company also announced thestart a US$ 300 million high-tech poultry meat processing plant in in western Tennessee to expand production of pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken to retail store chains in the region.

The Harim Company, a South Korean manufacturer of processed meat, announced that it has collaborated with Marel Poultry, a leading supplier of poultry processing equipment, and it will soon install four new Marel Poultry processing lines to modernize its meat processing facilities in Iksan, South Korea. The company is planning to incorporate advanced technologies to perform various meat processing operations, such as defeathering, scalding, chilling, and evisceration.

WH Group Ltd. – a Chinese food company and world’s leading supplier of pork – recently announced that its subsidiary company Smithfield Foods, Inc. acquired Clougherty Packing LLC, to be in line with its plans to strengthen its supply chain and sales network and processed meat product portfolio. Another leading processed meat product manufacturer, Hormel Foods Corporation recently launched a new product line of dry seasoned loin fillets in the U.S., to further expand its ‘The Always Tender’ line of pork tenderloins, pork loin fillets, and pork roasts.

Definition

Processed meat are a type of meat products on which a series of operations and processes are performed to prolong their shelf life, improve characteristics, such as taste, flavor, and outer appearance, and reduce the time or efforts spent in performing culinary procedures on them before consumption.

According to the World Health Organization, processed meat is any kind of meat that has been transformed artificially through various processes such as fermentation, salting, smoking, or curing. Most processed meat contain poultry meat, beef, pork, and sheep meat. Sausages, hot dog, biltong, and corned beef are some of the most popular examples of processed meat.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report on the processed meat market is a reliable source of detailed information about the dynamics and growth prospects of the processed meat market. Readers can find comprehensive data and estimated values on how the processed meat market will grow during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The information about the growth parameters of processed meat market presented in the Fact.MR report is broadly divided into six main segments – product type, form, nature, buyer type, sales channel, and geographical region.

Based on product types, the processed meat market is segmented into beef, pork, poultry meat, and sheep meat. According to the form of processed meat, the processed meat market is segmented into fresh or chilled processed meat, frozen processed meat, and shelf stable processed meat. Based on the nature of processed meat products, the processed meat market is classified into two main categories – organic processed meat and conventional processed meat.

Based on buyers’ types, the processed meat market is divided into food processors & manufacturers, HoReCa sector, and household & residential buyers. Depending on processed meat sales channels, the processed meat market is segmented into traditional grocery stores, supermarket/hypermarket, internet retailing, convenience store/forecourt retailers, and discounters.

Based on geographical regions, the processed meat market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report provides exclusive information about how the processed meat market is growing and its growth prospects. This information can help market players to understand the minute details about how other market players are paving their way through the processed meat market and their winning strategies.

The information presented in the processed meat market report answered important market-related questions for readers, which can help them to make appropriate business decisions in the coming future. Some of the questions include

Why consumers are willing to purchase conventional processed meat products over organic processed meat products?

Why the processed meat market in developed economies growing faster than any other regions?

How is the global meat market impacting developments in the processed meat market?

Which category of buyers account for a major share in purchasing processed meat products?

What strategies are processed meat market leaders adopting to gain momentum in emerging economies?

Research Methodology

The market research report on the processed meat market has been prepared by following a unique research methodology at Fact.MR. In-depth primary and secondary research is conducted to derive accurate information, in both qualitative and quantitative format, about how the processed meat market is growing. Analysts interview market leaders, industry experts, and other stakeholders in the processed meat market to reach most accurate conclusions on how the processed meat market will grow in the upcoming years.

Global Processed Meat Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Processed Meat market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The Processed Meat market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The Processed Meat market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Processed Meat Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Processed Meat market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Processed Meat Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Processed Meat market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

