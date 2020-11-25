Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease and leads to a progressive and destructive polyarthritis and is characterized by chronic pain and joint destruction that usually progress from distal to more proximal joints. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is the result of an immune response in which the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells and the specific causes of RA are still unknown.

RA is more common in women and about 75% of Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients are women. Around 1 to 3% of women may get rheumatoid arthritis in their lifetime. The disease most often begins between the ages of 30 and 50. However, RA can start at any age.

Typically, Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is diagnosed by a combination of patient’s symptoms, results of doctor´s examination, assessment of risk factors, family history, a joint assessment by ultrasound sonography, and assessment of laboratory markers such as elevated levels of CRP and ESR in serum and detection of RA-specific autoantibodies.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rheumatoid-arthritis-ra-epidemiology-forecast



DelveInsight’s ‘Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total prevalent cases of RA in the 7MM were observed to be 4,356,793 in 2017 which are estimated to rise during the study period (2017–2030).

The United States, in 2017, accounted for the highest number of cases in the 7MM, i.e., 1,333,290 prevalent cases. Apart from this, in EU-5 countries, the highest number of prevalent Cases of RA were in Germany 836,101, in the year 2017.

In the 7MM, the total gender-specific prevalent cases of RA were 1,007,646 for men and 2,818,003 for women, in the year 2017

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patient population

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) report provides a detailed overview explaining Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market

global Quantify patient populations in the global Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) population by its epidemiology

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rheumatoid-arthritis-ra-epidemiology-forecast



Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Disease Background and Overview Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Patient Journey Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology and Patient Population Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’ s Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the in depth understanding of the disease, historical, forecasted epidemiology, market trends in the 7MM.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market.

Related Blogs

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Treatment Market

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Pharma Blogs

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rheumatoid-arthritis-ra-epidemiology-forecast

