Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

The urea cycle disorders are a group of rare disorders affecting the urea cycle, a series of biochemical processes in which nitrogen is converted into urea and removed from the body through the urine. Nitrogen is a waste product of protein metabolism. Failure to break down nitrogen results in the abnormal accumulation of nitrogen, in the form of ammonia, in the blood. Argininosuccinic aciduria (ASA) is an inherited disorder that causes ammonia to accumulate in the blood. Ammonia, which is formed when proteins are broken down in the body, is toxic if the levels become too high. The nervous system is especially sensitive to the effects of excess ammonia.

Occasionally, individuals may inherit a mild form of the disorder. These individuals can have an accumulation of ammonia in the bloodstream only during periods of illness or other stress, or mild intellectual disability or learning disabilities with no evidence of elevated ammonia levels.

The severity and specific symptoms of argininosuccinic aciduria vary from one person to another. A severe form of the disorder, which is characterized by a complete or near complete lack of the ASL enzyme, occurs shortly after birth (neonatal period). A milder form of the disorder, which is characterized by partial lack of the ASL enzyme, affects some individuals later during infancy or childhood or even adulthood (late-onset form). Symptoms are caused by the accumulation of ammonia in the blood. The severe form occurs within 24-72 hours after birth, usually following a protein feeding.

DelveInsight's 'Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

According to NORD, Argininosuccinic aciduria is a rare disorder that affects fewer than a thousand people in the United States. It is estimated to affect anywhere between approximately one in 70,000 to 1 in 218,000 live births. Most cases of this condition are detected shortly after birth by newborn screening.

As per the European Medicines Agency, in 2010, argininosuccinic aciduria affected approximately 0.07 in 10,000 people in the European Union (EU). This was equivalent to a total of around 4,000 people, and is below the threshold for orphan designation, which is 5 people in 10,000.

Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) Epidemiology

