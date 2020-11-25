Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) are one of the major symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes (HF) and night sweats (NS) during menopause and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with VMS experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around head, neck, chest, and upper back region. VMS results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones.

Menopause is characterized by physiologic and psychosocial changes in a woman’s life. VMS, and the sleep and mood disturbances that often result from these, can have a significant negative impact on the overall quality of life (QOL) for a substantial number of women.

Hot flashes are often described as episodic sensations of heat, intense sweating, and flushing affecting the face and chest, which are often accompanied by palpitations and anxiety. Each particular episode lasts 3–10 minutes and episodes can recur with varying frequency. Some women experience hot flashes hourly or daily, whereas for others they may occur occasionally. The age at onset of hot flashes also varies from woman to woman.

DelveInsight’s “Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Key Facts

The total prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms associated with post menopause in 7MM countries was 41,096,968 in 2017. The prevalent population of Hot Flashes Associated with menopause in 7MM countries is expected to increase.

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for the 61% USD of the overall market size of Hot Flashes associated with Post-Menopause in 2017.

Among the EU-5 countries, the UK accounts for the highest market size for Hot Flashes associated with PostMenopause followed by Germany, France and Italy.

Key Benefits of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Report

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market

The market size of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increase in the prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms patients in the 7MM, and also due to the launch of targeted therapies.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

With the continuous efforts in research and development, various companies are developing therapies for Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats). Some of the key companies in the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market include:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Nerre Therapeutics

Fervent Pharmaceuticals

KaNDy Therapeutics

Sojournix

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Donesta

Fezolinetant

NT-814

FP-101

And many others.

Table of Content

