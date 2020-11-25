Epilepsy Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), epilepsies are a spectrum of brain disorders ranging from severe, life-threatening, and disabling, to ones that are much more benign. In epilepsy, the normal pattern of neuronal activity becomes disturbed, causing strange sensations, emotions, and behavior or sometimes convulsions, muscle spasms, and loss of consciousness.

The signs and symptoms of seizures include: temporary confusion, staring spell, uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs, loss of consciousness or awareness and psychic symptoms.

Diagnosis of Epilepsy involves determination of the fact that whether a person has a form of epilepsy and, if so, what kind of seizures the person has. Diagnostic tests include brain scans like CT (computed tomography), PET (positron emission tomography), and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), blood tests, developmental, neurological, and behavioral tests.

DelveInsight’s “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Epilepsy market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Epilepsy market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Epilepsy Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Epilepsy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Epilepsy Market Key Facts

The total prevalent population of Epilepsy in the United States was found to be 3,579,732 in 2017.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (n.d.) states that about 2.3 million adults and more than 450,000 children and adolescents in the United States currently live with epilepsy. Furthermore, it was also highlighted by the organization that each year, an estimated 150,000 people are diagnosed with epilepsy.

Key Benefits of Epilepsy Market Report

Epilepsy market report provides an in-depth analysis of Epilepsy Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Epilepsy market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Epilepsy Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Epilepsy market in the upcoming years.

The Epilepsy market report covers Epilepsy market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Epilepsy patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Epilepsy Market

The market size of Epilepsy is expected to increase during the forecast period owning to the rise in the number of diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The Epilepsy market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Epilepsy market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Epilepsy market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Epilepsy Epidemiology

The Epilepsy epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Epilepsy patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Epilepsy epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Epilepsy Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Epilepsy Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Epilepsy market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Epilepsy market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The Epilepsy market size and share is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies in the Epilepsy Market include:

Aquestive Therapeutics

UCB Biopharma

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Insys Therapeutics

Takeda

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba and others

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Ganaxolone

Libervant

Cannabidio

Padsevonil

Zyge

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Epilepsy Competitive Intelligence Analysis Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance Epilepsy Disease Background and Overview Epilepsy Patient Journey Epilepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population Epilepsy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Epilepsy Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Epilepsy Treatment Epilepsy Marketed Products Epilepsy Emerging Therapies Epilepsy Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Epilepsy Market Outlook (7 major markets) Epilepsy Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Epilepsy Market. Epilepsy Market Drivers Epilepsy Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

