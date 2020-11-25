Coronavirus Business Impact – Microcontroller Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The rising disposable income, growing automotive industry, increasing exposure to the digital world, and smartphone proliferation with technical advancements are driving the global microcontroller market growth. The microcontroller market is experiencing prosperity due to the fast-growing automotive industry, which is undergoing a revolution in terms of the inclusion of advanced technology in automotive systems.

The microcontroller market is observing the trend of declining usage of 4/8-bit microcontrollers, which is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This is due to the inefficiency of the conventional processors on which these microcontrollers run.

The focus of the industry has now shifted toward equipping automobiles with futuristic features, such as interactive safety systems, vehicle connectivity, and self-driving technology, which is expected to be the trend during the forecast period. This, in turn, would supplement the demand for microcontrollers, thereby driving their market.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the microcontroller market