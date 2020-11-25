Know About Covid-19 Impact on Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players

The various factors driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market are the increasing demand for DFOS from the oil & gas vertical, application of DFOS in civil engineering, and reliability of DFOS. Acoustic sensing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The deployment of distributed sensing technology along the entire length of the fiber cable in order to achieve real-time and continuous measurements is referred to as DFOS. However, the energy & utility vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the distributed fiber optic sensor market is categorized into civil engineering, energy & utility, oil & gas, military, and others. In 2016, the largest revenue to the market was contributed by the oil & gas vertical, which is further predicted to retain its position during the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the distributed fiber optic sensor market