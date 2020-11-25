COVID-19 Impact Review: Cryocooler Market | Know the Challenges and Trend Analysis

Cryocooler refers to the mechanical device, used to generate cryogenic temperature and offers cooling to the environment and materials inside it. The major cryocooler vendors have been focusing on innovation to compete in the global market. Major players are targeting on innovating the applications of cryocoolers mainly across the military and healthcare sectors.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, for instance developed cryocoolers for MRI applications, which is helpful for healthcare industry. Rising demand for cryocoolers across the aerospace and defense industry has been boosting the global cryocoolers market. Cryocoolers are being used in this industry to cater the individual demands of military and space applications.

Geographically, North America has been the largest contributor to the global cryocooler market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The military applications contributed largest to the global cryocooler market; however, market for space applications is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

