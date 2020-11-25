Changes in Consumer Behaviour During COVID-19 Outbreak May Affect Growth of Grow Lights Market

Global grow lights market is expected to reach market size of $5,954.1 million by 2023. The need of economical grow light technology in cities, increasing government support for the adoption of LED lights, rising disposable income among consumers in developing countries, and surge in per capita global GDP over the years, are expected to boost the growth of grow lights market during the forecast period.

Based on our analysis, LED based grow lights have been the largest as well as the fastest growing market. Being an efficient technology, the demand of such modern solutions is further projected to increase during the forecast period. Full spectrum based grow lights has been growing at higher pace, as compared to the partial spectrum.

The increasing demand for grow lights growth chambers with growing population is another important factor driving the grow lights market. The world population is growing steadily, while farmland and natural resources are becoming lesser day by day. The market is expected to witness high growth with increasing indoor farming practices and growing demand for grow lights growth chambers due to surging population.

