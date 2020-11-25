Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Power Electronics Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been the largest revenue contributor to the global power electronics market. China has been the largest market in Asia-Pacific, while the U.S. led the North American market. Germany has been the major European market, whereas U.A.E. stood as the largest market in Rest of the World.

Power density is a prime factor in the PE industry, particularly in high-power applications. For instance, PE devices in electric rail traction drives, wind power generators, inverter systems, and solar power generators use PE devices to increase their operational efficiency. The overall intensity of rivalry in the power electronics market is high.

The intensity of rivalry is high due to existence of a large number of players in the market. The medium industry growth rate creates a moderate degree of rivalry in the power electronics market. According to the findings, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics and ON Semiconductor have been the major players to introduce new power electronic products in the recent years.

