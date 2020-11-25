Hydraulic Press Machine Market | Analysis, Post Covid-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

The global hydraulic press machine market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017 – 2023 and reach a value of $11,733.2 million by 2023. Hydraulic press machine refers to a mechanical device used in industrial manufacturing processes. Hydraulic press machines are also used in metal fabrication and metal extrusion processes.

The level of force offered by hydraulic press machines cannot be duplicated with pneumatic and mechanical presses. Major factors propelling the growth of the global hydraulic press machine market include surge in demand for fabricated metal, increased automation in manufacturing sectors and operational advantages of hydraulic press machines over traditional mechanical press machines.

As per the findings of the research, hydraulic press machines are widely used in industries such as automotive, ceramics and abrasives, electrical and electronics, food and beverages and military. However, it is difficult for regional and local players to challenge international players in terms of quality, functionality, features and services.

