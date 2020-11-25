Automotive Airbag – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Automotive Airbag Market is expected to reach $104.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Market include Autoliv, Continental, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Electronic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Automotive, Key Safety System, Toyota Gosea, Daicel Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation., and Porcher Industries SA.

Some of the factors such as increasing commercial vehicle sales and growing passenger vehicle sales are propelling market growth. However, the rise in the cost of the vehicles due to the high installation cost of the airbag and its replacement cost and high barriers to exit are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-market/request-sample

The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices. The automotive airbag consists of flexible fabric wrapping or cushion that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main reason for the automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strike the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, wheel, or window.

Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the incorporation of airbags in common passenger vehicles as a standard fitment. The increasing disposable income and availability of easier financing alternatives are supporting the passenger vehicle adoption. The vehicle manufacturers are taking multiple initiatives to enhance vehicle safety performance. The manufacturers are offering dual airbags as a standard feature in their new vehicle models.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-market

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is encouraged by the development of a new airbag module in the region along with government-funded safety projects. Besides, the airbag raw material manufacturers are investing in the region to establish manufacturing plants owing to growing airbags demand and rising vehicle sales.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-airbag-market

Product Types Covered:

• Driver Front Airbag

• Passenger Front Airbag

• Knee Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Side Curtain Airbags

• Rear Curtain Airbag

• Seat Cushion

• Centre Airbag

• Pedestrian Airbag

Components Covered:

• Crash Sensors

• Electromechanical Sensors

• Electronic Sensors

• Bag Pack

• Initiator

• Filters

• Airbag Module

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Vehicles Covered:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Fabrics Covered:

• Non-Coated

• Neoprene Coated

• Silicone Coating

Yarn Types Covered:

• Nylon Type

• Polyester Type

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com